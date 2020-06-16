Floodwaters trigger state of emergency in RM of De Salaberry; Piney, Stuartburn improving

Send this page to someone via email

Rising water levels on the Rat River and Joubert Creek have triggered a local state of emergency in the Rural Municipality of De Salaberry, Man.

The RM said Tuesday that water levels could increase another two to three feet in the coming day, threatening some properties.

No evacuations of properties have taken place, but it is recommended, the RM added.

Meanwhile, favourable weather over the past few days has meant great news for the RM of Piney.

Officials said conditions have improved greatly since a state of local emergency was declared last week after some areas received more than 100 millimetres of rain in a matter of days.

The RM said crews continue to repair washed-out roads. Some roads throughout the rural municipality remain closed, and there’s no clear timeline on when they will reopen.

Just east of Piney, the RM of Stuartburn said its water level is going down and cleanup is starting to take place.

Ten people remain under mandatory evacuation while seven permanent residences are still under mandatory evacuation notices, according to the RM. All other evacuation notices have been lifted.

The state of local emergency is still in place at this time, and council may decide to leave it in place for a full 30 days, which would last until July 8.

Officials are also keeping an eye on area rivers as they take on extra water. Water levels are expected to decrease after a few days of rising.

