More evacuations as Stuartburn, Piney struggle under floodwaters

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted June 10, 2020 9:07 am
RM of Stuartburn Flooding
WATCH: The Rural Municipality of Stuartburn has declared a state of local emergency after being hammered by torrential rains.

The Rural Municipality of Stuartburn issued more evacuation notices Tuesday evening as southern Manitoba communities struggle with overland flooding due to rainwater.

Volunteers filled the town of Vita’s fire hall on Tuesday to fill sandbags as the swollen Rat River overflowed its banks and the rain, pegged at 155 millimetres in total on Tuesday afternoon, continued to fall.

John Meda, who has lived in the southeastern Manitoba municipality since 1955, said he and his neighbours are assessing their homes.

“This whole area, the whole of Stuartburn, is all underwater. We’ve never seen it like that yet. You have a part (flooded), but not all,” he said.

READ MORE: Heavy rain washes out roads, floods farmland in Manitoba rural municipality

“I came out yesterday, I was still able to drive into the yard,” he added.

“A few hours later, it came. It came fast. Couldn’t save much, couldn’t do anything.”

About seven more millimetres of rain fell overnight in the area, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada, and the forecast through Thursday is a chance of rain and drizzle.

The eastern neighbouring Rural Municipality of Piney also declared a state of local emergency Tuesday due to the weather and wet conditions.

“Please use caution when travelling as many roads during this time are impassable,” the emergency message stated.

Both rural municipalities closed numerous roads in the area.

Stuartburn Reeve David Kiansky called what was happening a disaster.

“We had four houses go underwater — there was another one that’s now underwater, and we need to get an emergency boat there… but the current is so strong, we don’t know how we’re going to do that.

“It’s basically a total disaster right now. It’s one big lake.”

Local roads being washed out isn’t something the municipality has seen since the Flood of the Century in 1997.
Flooding washes out roads in southern Manitoba
Flooding washes out roads in southern Manitoba
