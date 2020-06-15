‘Quiet streets’ initiative goes before Kingston city council for approval

Send this page to someone via email

A pilot project between the city and KCAT, the Kingston Coalition for Active Transportation, goes to council for approval Tuesday night.

Called ‘quiet streets’, the initiative is a way to provide more space for people to be physically active and improve physical distancing, and is already being tried in other cities.

The motion was tabled by Coun. Bridget Doherty.

“It’s safety, it’s mental health, it’s trying to come up with a creative way to allow for social distancing,” Doherty said.

“The reality is that our sidewalks are not built for social distancing — you can have an elderly couple walking in one direction and a family in another direction somebody is going to be pushed on to the road.”

Doherty says there will be plenty of public engagement to determine which streets are involved.

Signage and other temporary fixtures would be installed to restrict access to only local drivers or deliveries.