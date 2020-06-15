Canada-wide warrant issued for 19-year-old man in connection to downtown Calgary shooting

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 19-year-old man in connection to a shooting at a restaurant in downtown Calgary that left one man injured.
On May 31, officers responded to reports of shots fired at a business in the 1500 block of 12 Avenue S.W. after 4 p.m. Police said additional shots were also fired into the alley next to the restaurant.
A man inside the restaurant was hit by one of the bullets and was taken to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition, police said.
The suspect left the scene in a light-coloured Ford Fusion.
In a news release on Monday, police said investigators have identified the suspect but have not been able to locate him.
Abdullahi Abdullahi, 19, is now wanted on Canada-wide warrants for aggravated assault and five additional weapons offences.
Anyone with information on Abdullahi’s location is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Comments