Sports

CEBL looking at hosting tournament, no longer considering other return to play options

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 15, 2020 5:55 pm
Updated June 15, 2020 6:01 pm
The league said it is in discussions with Niagara area officials about the availability of the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines for the second half of July and August.
The league said it is in discussions with Niagara area officials about the availability of the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines for the second half of July and August. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) says it will look to play a single-site tournament in Ontario this summer and will no longer consider other plans to return to action after the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the start of its second season.

The tournament would see all seven of the league’s teams play a round-robin slate of games culminating in a single-elimination playoff that will determine the 2020 league champion.

READ MORE: Guelph Nighthawks’ home games still in limbo after league delays season

The league said it is in discussions with Niagara area officials about the availability of the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines for the second half of July and August.

The CEBL said all plans must conform to Ontario’s phased-in re-opening measures throughout the coming weeks.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Rattlers draft picks await first taste of pro basketball

Four of the CEBL’s seven teams — Guelph, Hamilton, Niagara (St. Catharines) and Ottawa — are in Ontario. The other teams are based in Saskatoon, Edmonton and Abbotsford, B.C.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

Saskatchewan Rattlers player joins chorus of athletes speaking out against racism
Saskatchewan Rattlers player joins chorus of athletes speaking out against racism
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesSaskatoon SportsRegina SportsSaskatchewan CoronavirusCEBLSaskatchewan RattlersBasketall
