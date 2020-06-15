Chuba Hubbard to boycott Oklahoma State after coach photographed wearing far-right news network shirt

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian college football star Chuba Hubbard says he will “not be doing anything” with Oklahoma State University after a picture surfaced on social media of head coach Mike Gundy wearing a One America News T-shirt while on a fishing trip.

Hubbard, from Sherwood Park, Alta., was the NCAA’s rushing leader last season with 2,094 yards. He has two years of eligibility remaining at Oklahoma State and stated his intention to return to the Cowboys earlier this year, passing on the 2020 NFL Draft.

READ MORE: Alberta football player Chuba Hubbard takes pass on 2020 NFL draft

His relationship with the school appears to now be strained, according to Hubbard’s Twitter post Monday.

“I will not stand for this,” the 21-year-old wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE.” Tweet This

Teammate linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, a fellow Albertan from Calgary, shared the same sentiment in a retweet that said, “I stand with him!”

I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE. https://t.co/psxPn4Khoq — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020

One America News (OAN) is a far-right news network that is often praised on social media by United States President Donald Trump.

Hubbard has been a vocal supporter of protests against racial inequality and police brutality that have been constant in the United States and elsewhere since the death of George Floyd last month in Minneapolis.

Story continues below advertisement

Hubbard received support from other college football players, including Cowboys teammate and fellow Canadian Amen Ogbongbemiga, who tweeted “I stand with him!”