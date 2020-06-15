Menu

Canada

Chuba Hubbard to boycott Oklahoma State after coach photographed wearing far-right news network shirt

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 15, 2020 5:08 pm
Running back Chuba Hubbard #30 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys on September 28, 2019 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. .
Running back Chuba Hubbard #30 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys on September 28, 2019 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. . Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Canadian college football star Chuba Hubbard says he will “not be doing anything” with Oklahoma State University after a picture surfaced on social media of head coach Mike Gundy wearing a One America News T-shirt while on a fishing trip.

Hubbard, from Sherwood Park, Alta., was the NCAA’s rushing leader last season with 2,094 yards. He has two years of eligibility remaining at Oklahoma State and stated his intention to return to the Cowboys earlier this year, passing on the 2020 NFL Draft.

READ MORE: Alberta football player Chuba Hubbard takes pass on 2020 NFL draft

His relationship with the school appears to now be strained, according to Hubbard’s Twitter post Monday.

“I will not stand for this,” the 21-year-old wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE.”

Tweet This

Teammate linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, a fellow Albertan from Calgary, shared the same sentiment in a retweet that said, “I stand with him!”

One America News (OAN) is a far-right news network that is often praised on social media by United States President Donald Trump.

READ MORE: Trump floats unfounded theory that 75-year-old protester pushed by police is Antifa

Hubbard has been a vocal supporter of protests against racial inequality and police brutality that have been constant in the United States and elsewhere since the death of George Floyd last month in Minneapolis.

Story continues below advertisement

Hubbard received support from other college football players, including Cowboys teammate and fellow Canadian Amen Ogbongbemiga, who tweeted “I stand with him!”

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Racismgeorge floydSherwood ParkNCAAChuba Hubbardracial inequalityOklahoma State UniversityChuba Hubbard OSUAmen OgbongbemigaChuba Hubbard Oklahoma State universityChuba Hubbard tweetMike GundyOne America NewsOne America News network
