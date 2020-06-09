Menu

Politics

Trump floats unfounded theory that 75-year-old protester pushed by police is Antifa

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 9, 2020 9:24 am
George Floyd protests: Video shows Buffalo police officers violently shoving elderly man to the ground
WARNING: Video contains disturbing content not suitable for all viewers. Discretion is advised. Two Buffalo police officers were charged with assault Saturday, prosecutors said, after a video showed them shoving a 75-year-old protester in recent demonstrations over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. The man suffered a head injury after he was shoved and fell to the ground during protests held at Niagara Square, in Buffalo, New York, on June 4. The man is in serious but stable condition, according to a statement from Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed, without providing evidence, that a 75-year-old man who was shoved to the ground by police during an anti-Black racism protest in Buffalo, N.Y. was an Antifa provocateur.

In a tweet posted Tuesday morning, Trump said the protester — who has been identified as Martin Gugino — was “pushed away after appearing to scan police communicators in order to black out the equipment.”

READ MORE: George Floyd: Trump blames Antifa for ‘violence,’ but experts raise doubts

Trump said he watched the video and claims Gugino “fell harder than was pushed.”

“Could be a set up?” he wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

Video of the incident — which occurred last Thursday — has spread widely on social media.

The video show the elderly man falling to the ground after being pushed by two police officers during a protest over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a police arrest.

READ MORE: Buffalo, N.Y. police officers caught on video pushing 75-year-old to ground suspended

The city’s mayor, Byron W. Brown, said Gugino was taken to hospital where he was in serious, but stable condition.

Brown said he was “deeply disturbed” by the video.

“After days of peaceful protest and several meetings between myself, police leadership and members of the community, tonight’s event is disheartening,” he said.

On Saturday, the Erie County district attorney announced the two officers seen in the video had been charged with second-degree assault.

The demonstration in Buffalo was one of many which have sparked across the U.S. and have spread internationally after the death of Floyd.

Story continues below advertisement

Floyd, 46, died in Minneapolis, Minn., after a white police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes during an arrest.

His death acted as a catalyst, sparking mass protests over systemic racism and police brutality.

READ MORE: George Floyd protesters heartened by swift reform but seek broader change

In several cities, the protests descended into chaos, with mass looting and violence reported.

Trump has repeatedly claimed  that members of Antifa — a word used to define a broad group of people with far left-leaning ideologies — are responsible for instigating the protests and for the violence.

But, Trump has not shared any evidence to suggest Antifa is responsible.

The president has also said the U.S. would be designating Antifa as a terrorist organization.

Story continues below advertisement

— More to come.

Donald Trump, Black Lives Matter, george floyd, george floyd death, george floyd protests, Buffalo, Minneapolis protests, George Floyd Riots, Floyd Protest, Minneapolis Riots, Justice For George Floyd, Floyd Minneapolis, Protest George Floyd
