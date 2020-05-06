Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Sherwood Park’s Chuba Hubbard named top Canadian in NCAA football

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted May 6, 2020 4:04 pm
In this Oct. 26, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard blows a kiss to Oklahoma State fans after their 34-27 win over Iowa State in an NCAA college football game in Ames, Iowa. Hubbard of the Oklahoma State Cowboys captured the Jon Cornish Trophy on Tuesday as the top Canadian in the NCAA football ranks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matthew Putney.
In this Oct. 26, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard blows a kiss to Oklahoma State fans after their 34-27 win over Iowa State in an NCAA college football game in Ames, Iowa. Hubbard of the Oklahoma State Cowboys captured the Jon Cornish Trophy on Tuesday as the top Canadian in the NCAA football ranks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matthew Putney. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matthew Putney

Sherwood Park’s Chuba Hubbard has won the Jon Cornish Trophy as the best Canadian in NCAA football.

Hubbard, a running back for Oklahoma State, topped the NCAA in 2019 with 2,094 rushing yards. He took 19 of 20 first-place votes.

“It kind of humbles you in a way,” said Hubbard of his success and the fame that comes with it. “You kind of look at yourself and say, ‘You have to hold yourself to higher standard. You have kids that look up to you.'”

READ MORE: Alberta’s Chuba Hubbard home for holiday break after taking NCAA football world by storm

Hubbard, who turns 21 on June 11, could have entered last month’s NFL draft. Instead, he decided to return to Oklahoma State for his junior season.

“I just honestly felt that one, I wanted my degree. Two, I felt that I could get a lot better on the field. Three, I felt I could mature a lot off the field just as a human being,” said Hubbard.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the timing of the next college football season is in doubt because of the pandemic. It could be delayed or shortened in the fall, or even pushed back to the spring.

“The biggest thing for me is, I’m just going to stay ready, whether that’s for the season, whether I need to go take the season off,” said Hubbard. “Right now, I’m planning on playing next year. That’s the plan. I think they’re planning for the season to be on time.”

Hubbard, who attended Bev Facey High School, was also the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and a unanimous All-American. He was eighth in Heisman Trophy voting.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton sportsEdmonton EskimosSherwood ParkChuba HubbardOklahoma Statejon cornish trophy
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.