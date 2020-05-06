Sherwood Park’s Chuba Hubbard named top Canadian in NCAA football

Sherwood Park’s Chuba Hubbard has won the Jon Cornish Trophy as the best Canadian in NCAA football.

Hubbard, a running back for Oklahoma State, topped the NCAA in 2019 with 2,094 rushing yards. He took 19 of 20 first-place votes.

“It kind of humbles you in a way,” said Hubbard of his success and the fame that comes with it. “You kind of look at yourself and say, ‘You have to hold yourself to higher standard. You have kids that look up to you.'”

Hubbard, who turns 21 on June 11, could have entered last month’s NFL draft. Instead, he decided to return to Oklahoma State for his junior season.

“I just honestly felt that one, I wanted my degree. Two, I felt that I could get a lot better on the field. Three, I felt I could mature a lot off the field just as a human being,” said Hubbard.

However, the timing of the next college football season is in doubt because of the pandemic. It could be delayed or shortened in the fall, or even pushed back to the spring.

“The biggest thing for me is, I’m just going to stay ready, whether that’s for the season, whether I need to go take the season off,” said Hubbard. “Right now, I’m planning on playing next year. That’s the plan. I think they’re planning for the season to be on time.”

Hubbard, who attended Bev Facey High School, was also the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and a unanimous All-American. He was eighth in Heisman Trophy voting.