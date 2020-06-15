Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on June 15

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Monday:

181 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths in Ontario

Ontario reported 181 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 32,370.

Overall, new daily infection numbers have been on the decline for Ontario. Monday’s report is now the lowest number of new cases within a 24-hour period since March 28. It is also the eighth day in a row with under 300 new cases reported.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,527, as eight more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 27,213 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 84 per cent of cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Monday’s report also highlights that 126 of the 181 cases (70 per cent) are from Toronto and Peel Region.

Toronto, Peel Region to remain in Stage 1

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

More regions in Ontario will enter Stage 2 of reopening on Friday amid improving coronavirus case numbers, but Toronto, Peel Region, and Windsor-Essex will continue to be excluded.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement during a press conference Monday afternoon.

“We’re making steady progress and if we keep working together, I’m hopeful that all communities in Ontario will be able to enter Stage 2 very, very soon,” he said.

Toronto opens registration for plan to expand patio spaces

The City of Toronto opened registration for its CafeTO program, which is aimed at allowing restaurants and bars to expand patio space once they are permitted to reopen.

Story continues below advertisement

“Local restaurants and bars can begin the process to register for the proposed new program to better understand requirements and start planning,” a statement from the City on Monday said.

“Opening registration, including providing a new, straight-forward guidebook containing patio placement requirements for approved restaurant and bar operators, represents an important step in preparing for future direction by city council.”

Coronavirus pandemic pay premium has not flowed to workers, Ontario government says

The Ontario government reported it has not yet paid approximately 375,000 frontline health-care workers a promised pandemic pay premium.

The government said it has provided written funding commitments to employers, and that will be followed by the flow of money.

Premier Doug Ford announced the premium in late April, calling it a way of recognizing the sacrifices essential workers make as they fight the spread of COVID-19. It included a $4 hourly raise over the next four months and a monthly bonus of $250 if they work more than 100 hours in a month.

— With files from The Canadian Press