City of Calgary to provide update on weekend storm that caused severe flooding, damage

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi will provide an update Monday afternoon on the city’s response to Saturday’s thunderstorm, which led to severe flooding and damage.

The announcement will be made at 12:30 p.m. and will be streamed live in this article.

According to a news release from the city, Nenshi will be joined by Calgary Fire Department chief Steven Dongworth, Calgary Police Service deputy chief Chad Tawfik and Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) chief Tom Sampson.

Saturday’s thunderstorm brought with it torrential rain and hail, causing flash flooding in the city, with Calgary’s northeast seeing the most damaging effects.

Several semi trucks and cars became stuck in pooling waters on the city’s roads, while houses, vehicles and structures saw significant hail damage.

Story continues below advertisement

During a city council meeting on Monday morning, Sampson noted that Saturday’s storm had the largest hail recorded in Calgary, with pellets up to 61 millimeters — the size of a tennis ball — raining down on the city.

Hail damage to a home in Saddleridge in northeast Calgary. Global News

Sampson added that 15,000 customers in the city were left without power due to the storm.

Story continues below advertisement

Nenshi also noted that he believes more homes were damaged over the weekend than during the 2013 flood, which saw 80,000 Calgarians forced out of their homes.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Calgary on Saturday at 6:37 p.m. It was later cancelled just before 8 p.m.

Much of the province was also placed under a severe thunderstorm watch earlier in the day, and a tornado warning was issued in southern Alberta on Saturday evening.