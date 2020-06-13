Tornado warning issued for parts of southern Alberta Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

A tornado warning was issued for parts of southern Alberta, including Taber and Lethbridge County, on Saturday night.

Warner County was originally included in the warning, but Environment Canada dropped the warning around 8 p.m.

Alberta Emergency Alert said at 7:37 p.m., a tornado was spotted near New Dayton moving 60 kilometres per hour to the northeast.

At 8:04 p.m., a tornado was spotted near Barnwell moving 60 km/h to the north.

The emergency system said to find shelter in a basement or reinforced structure immediately.

“Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions,” Environment Canada said.

