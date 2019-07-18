Calgary hit with hail during severe thunderstorm warning Thursday: Environment Canada

Calgary was placed under a severe thunderstorm warning Thursday afternoon after a line of storm cells formed along the Foothills and began tracking toward the city.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), this storm is capable of producing hail.

“This thunderstorm is located two kilometres west of Calgary and is moving to the east at 50 km/h,” Environment Canada said at 2:44 p.m.

At 3:22 p.m. ECCC updated the warning to say they were tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, nickel to ping pong sized hail and heavy rain.

Then at 3:44 p.m. that warning was downgraded to a watch for Calgary.

As of 3:44 p.m. warnings remain in place for areas south and east of Calgary, including Okotoks, De Winton, Brooks, Blackie, Chestermere and Vulcan.

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued in Alberta when one of the following three weather conditions are imminent or occurring:

Wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater are expected

Hail of two centimetres or larger in diameter

Heavy rainfall of 50 milimetres or more of rain is expected within one hour

A warning can also be issued when there is a threat posed to person or property in the form of lightning or localized flooding from the storm.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.