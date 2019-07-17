Severe thunderstorm warning lifted for areas north of Edmonton

Parts of Westlock County and the M.D. of Lesser Slave River were issued a severe thunderstorm warning just before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Environment Canada said its meteorologists were tracking “a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel-sized hail and heavy rain.”

Severe thunderstorm warning issued north of Westlock. Heavy rain, hail and strong winds occurring. Storm is located 10km south of Fawcett and is moving north at 40km/h. #abstorm #abroads pic.twitter.com/ur0u3hzwOb — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) July 18, 2019

“The storm is located 10 kilometres south of Fawcett and is travelling north at 40 km/hr,” the weather agency said.

The warning was lifted at 6:51 p.m.

Early Wednesday evening, rain began to come down in Edmonton as well. The stormy weather prompted a pair of local sports teams to delay the starts of matches.

FC Edmonton tweeted that kickoff against Valour FC at Clarke Stadium would be delayed by 30 minutes because of lightning.

⚠️ MATCH DELAY ⚠️ Due to ⚡⚡⚡ kick off has been delayed 30 min. Stay tuned for. more updates. #FCEd #CanPL #YEG pic.twitter.com/Z11o9Tg8B0 — FC Edmonton (@FCEdmontonNow) July 18, 2019

The opening pitch of the Edmonton Prospects’ game against the Brooks Bombers at RE/MAX Stadium was also delayed.

