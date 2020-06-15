Manitoba’s coronavirus state of emergency extended, update on virus coming Monday

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is extending the province-wide state of emergency for COVID-19.

In a release Monday the province said the state of emergency, in place since March to help stop the spread of the virus, will be extended for another 30 days starting Monday at 4 p.m.

State of Emergency to be Further Extended to Support COVID-19 Pandemic Work https://t.co/8g3fZJsnXg pic.twitter.com/T5Zugx9LDQ — Manitoba Gov News (@MBGovNews) June 15, 2020

The extension comes as provincial health officials are set to give an update on the province’s ongoing response to COVID-19 at a 1 p.m. media briefing Monday.

Global news will stream the press conference live in this story.

Initially declared on March 20, Manitoba’s state of emergency was first extended on April 20 and then again on May 17.

Manitoba public health officials said there was one new case of COVID-19 as of Sunday morning.

That means the total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in Manitoba to 304 as of Sunday.

No one was in hospital or intensive care with the virus as of Friday.

There were seven active cases and 289 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Sunday.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Manitoba remains at seven.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.