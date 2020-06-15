Menu

Traffic

Impaired boater charged on Penetanguishene Bay, OPP say

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 15, 2020 12:43 pm
Officers say they stopped the boat at about 6 p.m. Sunday for an equipment check.
Global News Peterborough file

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say they charged an impaired boater on Penetanguishene Bay Sunday evening.

Officers say they stopped the boat at about 6 p.m. for an equipment check.

When police spoke to the boat’s operator, they suspected he may have been drinking alcohol and investigated the matter further.

Man charged after assaulting two people in Bradford, Ont., police say

The boat’s operator was subsequently arrested and transported to the OPP station, police say. Officers say they also discovered the man was prohibited from operating any vehicle, including a boat.

Wyatt King, 38, from Collingwood, Ont., was subsequently charged with impaired operation and operation of a conveyance while prohibited.

King was released to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland in September.

Peel police launch new vessel, discuss boating safety tips and dangers of impaired driving
Peel police launch new vessel, discuss boating safety tips and dangers of impaired driving
