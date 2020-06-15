Man facing charges after ‘physical disturbance’ in Dartmouth: Halifax police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 34-year-old man is in custody and facing multiple charges after a “physical disturbance’ in Dartmouth, N.S., on Sunday.

Halifax Regional Police say officers responded to reports of dangerous driving on Portland Street at 9:00 p.m.

READ MORE: Man charged after threatening to burn down Halifax Police HQ

Two vehicles were involved, with one vehicle pursuing the other.

The situation culminated with a physical disturbance on Woodlawn Road between the two parties, who knew each other.

Police arrested a 34-year-old man at the scene.

2:01 Calls to change policy that doesn’t allow animal rehabilitation Calls to change policy that doesn’t allow animal rehabilitation

He remains in custody and is attending provincial court to face multiple charges, including dangerous operation of a vehicle, assault with a weapon and breach of probation.

Story continues below advertisement