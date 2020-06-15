Man facing charges after ‘physical disturbance’ in Dartmouth: Halifax police

A 34-year-old man is in custody and facing multiple charges after a “physical disturbance’ in Dartmouth, N.S., on Sunday.
Halifax Regional Police say officers responded to reports of dangerous driving on Portland Street at 9:00 p.m.
Two vehicles were involved, with one vehicle pursuing the other.
The situation culminated with a physical disturbance on Woodlawn Road between the two parties, who knew each other.
Police arrested a 34-year-old man at the scene.
Calls to change policy that doesn’t allow animal rehabilitation
He remains in custody and is attending provincial court to face multiple charges, including dangerous operation of a vehicle, assault with a weapon and breach of probation.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments