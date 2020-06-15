Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man facing charges after ‘physical disturbance’ in Dartmouth: Halifax police

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted June 15, 2020 10:36 am
Halifax Regional Police say a 34-year-old man is facing multiple charges.
Halifax Regional Police say a 34-year-old man is facing multiple charges. The Canadian Press/Brett Bundale

A 34-year-old man is in custody and facing multiple charges after a “physical disturbance’ in Dartmouth, N.S., on Sunday.

Halifax Regional Police say officers responded to reports of dangerous driving on Portland Street at 9:00 p.m.

READ MORE: Man charged after threatening to burn down Halifax Police HQ

Two vehicles were involved, with one vehicle pursuing the other.

The situation culminated with a physical disturbance on Woodlawn Road between the two parties, who knew each other.

Police arrested a 34-year-old man at the scene.

Calls to change policy that doesn’t allow animal rehabilitation
Calls to change policy that doesn’t allow animal rehabilitation

He remains in custody and is attending provincial court to face multiple charges, including dangerous operation of a vehicle, assault with a weapon and breach of probation.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHalifax Regional PoliceCanadaDartmouthhalifax policeHalifax crimeHRPDangerous DrivingWoodlawn Road
Flyers
More weekly flyers