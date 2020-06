Send this page to someone via email

A 31-year-old man has been charged after threatening to burn down Halifax Regional Police Headquarters on Gottingen Street Sunday evening.

Halifax police say the man showed up at police headquarters around 6 p.m. and made threatening comments to an employee. He then threatened to burn down the building.

The suspect was arrested a short time later and charged with uttering threats to cause damage to property.

He will appear in provincial court in September.