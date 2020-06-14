50 additional cases of COVID-19 in Alberta Sunday, active numbers rising

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health announced 50 additional cases of COVID-19 in the province Sunday, with active cases in the province now at 422.

The number of active cases has risen every day over the past week, with last Saturday’s total active cases reported at 336. While there was no provincial numbers update last Sunday, active cases were at 355 on Monday.

Recoveries are also rising but are not outweighing the number of new cases. Since last Monday, there have been 163 additional recoveries in Alberta; however, there have been 231 additional cases confirmed since that same day.

As of Sunday, in the Calgary zone, there are now 204 active cases and 4,770 recoveries.

In the Edmonton zone, active cases now sit at 169 and there are 526 recoveries.

Alberta sees more younger people test positive for COVID-19

In the rest of the province, there are 22 active cases in each the North and South zones, three cases in the Central zone, and two cases in unknown zones.

There are now 46 people in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care, Alberta Health said.

The province reported no additional deaths Sunday, leaving the number of Albertans who have lost their lives due to COVID-19 at 150.

The majority of those deaths have been in the Calgary zone, with 111 people dying in that region. The North zone has 16 deaths, the Edmonton zone has 13, the South zone has nine, and the Central zone has one.

