Amherst Stadium fire deemed suspicious

The Town of Amherst, N.S., says quick actions from firefighters helped save the Amherst Stadium after bales of artificial turf leaning against the building were set on fire.

In a news release, Amherst Fire Department Chief Greg Jones said they received a call at around 4 p.m. Saturday about a possible structure fire at the stadium.

“Driving to the scene and upon arrival, it did appear to be a structure fire,” Jones said. “Heavy black smoke was coming from the scene.”

The first crew on scene discovered the fire was in some bales of artificial turf at the back of the building.

“At this point the fire does appear suspicious,” Jones said. “We won’t know for certain until the investigation we’re conducting is completed.”

Firefighters poured water and foam onto the turf and wall. They also used a front-end loader to pull the turf away from the structure.

Jones said the fire was hot enough that it burned the paint off a portion of the concrete wall the turf was laying against.

“It took us about 10 to 15 minutes to knock the fire down,” Jones said.

Jones noted that the quick action by the firefighters prevented the flames from getting into the eaves and second storey of the stadium.