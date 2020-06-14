Police investigating vehicles set on fire in Dartmouth

An investigation is underway after vehicles were set on fire in Dartmouth early Sunday morning.
Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the vehicle fires outside of a business on Wyse Road at around 4:40 a.m.
READ MORE: MacKay Bridge scheduled to close this weekend for maintenance
Halifax Fire and Emergency attended and extinguished the fire.
There were no injuries.
The fire is believed to be suspicious and police say members of the General Investigative Section of the integrated Criminal Investigation Division are in the early stages of the investigation.
READ MORE: Man charged with stunting after vehicle clocked travelling 68 km/h over the speed limit
Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
Man arrested after suspected arson in Spryfield
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments