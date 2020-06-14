Menu

Crime

Police investigating vehicles set on fire in Dartmouth

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted June 14, 2020 10:01 am
Halifax police chief Dan Kinsella speaks to media. .
Halifax police chief Dan Kinsella speaks to media. . Alexander Quon/Global News

An investigation is underway after vehicles were set on fire in Dartmouth early Sunday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the vehicle fires outside of a business on Wyse Road at around 4:40 a.m.

Halifax Fire and Emergency attended and extinguished the fire.

There were no injuries.

The fire is believed to be suspicious and police say members of the General Investigative Section of the integrated Criminal Investigation Division are in the early stages of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

