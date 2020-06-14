Police investigating vehicles set on fire in Dartmouth

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An investigation is underway after vehicles were set on fire in Dartmouth early Sunday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the vehicle fires outside of a business on Wyse Road at around 4:40 a.m.

READ MORE: MacKay Bridge scheduled to close this weekend for maintenance

Halifax Fire and Emergency attended and extinguished the fire.

There were no injuries.

The fire is believed to be suspicious and police say members of the General Investigative Section of the integrated Criminal Investigation Division are in the early stages of the investigation.

READ MORE: Man charged with stunting after vehicle clocked travelling 68 km/h over the speed limit

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement

1:41 Man arrested after suspected arson in Spryfield Man arrested after suspected arson in Spryfield