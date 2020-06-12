Menu

Crime

Man charged with stunting after vehicle clocked travelling 68 km/h over the speed limit

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted June 12, 2020 12:43 pm
A driver was charged with stunting for going at 168 km/h in Fall River.
A driver was charged with stunting for going at 168 km/h in Fall River. FILE Provided/ Nova Scotia RCMP

A 25-year-old man from Fletchers Lake, N.S., has been charged with stunting on Thursday.

On Thursday a vehicle activated the RADAR system of an RCMP patrol car on Highway 102 in Fall River, N.S.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia RCMP charge 2 drivers with stunting

The system clocked the vehicle’s travelling at 168 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

The vehicle was seized and the 25-year-old was charged with stunting, a charge that brings with it a $2,422.50 fine under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act.

READ MORE: Passat driver faces $2,400 fine for ‘stunting,’ say Nova Scotia RCMP

In a press release, the RCMP remind the public that road safety is a priority for police and drivers.

