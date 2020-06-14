London-Middlesex sees first coronavirus case in senior home in 10 days, 3 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time in 10 days, London-Middlesex has seen a case of the novel coronavirus at a seniors’ home.

The region had three new cases of COVID-19 reported on Sunday, along with five recoveries.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) say there were no reports of any new deaths.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the region to 579, and the number of recoveries to 440.

The death toll stands at 57.

Health officials say all new cases are from London, and one case is a resident at a long-term care home.

At least 541 cases have been reported in London, followed by 20 cases in Strathroy-Caradoc, seven in Middlesex Centre, five in North Middlesex, four in Thames Centre and one each in Lucan Biddulph and Southwest Middlesex.

Health-care workers make up nearly a quarter of all cases.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in London remains under five, according to London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC).

The organization had announced it would no longer provide an exact figure of patients being treated at University and Victoria hospitals unless the tally is five or greater.

Hospitalizations account for around 19 per cent of all cases in London and Middlesex. About a quarter of those patients have needed to be admitted to intensive care.

Updated staff infection rates at LHSC are also not being released unless the tally rises by five or more, the organization said last week. The last count, released early last week, reported 42 had tested positive during the pandemic.

The health unit says outbreaks at two seniors’ facilities remain active — one at Chelsey Park Retirement Community, the other at Kensington Village.

The outbreak at Chelsey Park, declared May 30, is the most recent outbreak to be reported in the region. The Kensington Village outbreak has been active since April 3, according to the health unit.

Outbreaks at long-term care and retirement homes make up 170 of the region’s cases and 37 of its deaths. They also account for at least 19 of the 24 outbreaks that have been reported since the pandemic began.

Long-term care homes have seen 103 cases involving 61 residents and 42 staff, as well as 24 deaths, while retirement homes have seen 67 cases involving 44 residents and 23 staff, and 13 deaths.

Ontario

Provincially, Ontario reported 197 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 32,189.

It marks the second time in a week that there were fewer than 200 cases reported, with 182 having been identified Friday.

Twelve new deaths were also announced, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus to 2,519.

A total of 26,961 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 83.8 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Nationally, Canada is seeing 98,392 cases, 8,107 deaths, and 59,354 recoveries. More than 2.2 million tests have been administered.

Elgin and Oxford

Health officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) did not immediately release an update Sunday.

As of Saturday, the total number of cases remains at 80, with 70 recoveries and four deaths.

SWPH said Saturday six cases remain active in the region, including four in Oxford County — three in East Zorra-Tavistock and one in Tillsonburg — and two in Elgin County, both in St. Thomas.

No new outbreaks have been reported, keeping that figure at three.

The number of tests conducted by the health unit stood at 6,742 as of Saturday, with 582 tests awaiting results.

The test per cent positivity rate for Elgin and Oxford remains at 1.3 per cent.

Huron and Perth

Health officials with Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) say one more person has recovered from COVID-19, and no new cases or deaths were reported Sunday.

The region is seeing 56 cases, five deaths and 48 recoveries.

In total, 26 cases have been reported in Stratford, while 14 cases have been reported in Huron County and 12 in Perth County.

St. Mary’s has seen four cases and one death.

Four deaths have also been reported in Stratford, linked to an outbreak that ended more than a month ago at Greenwood Court that saw six residents and 10 staff test positive.

A total of seven outbreaks have been declared, all of which have been resolved.

The health unit said 4,609 tests had been administered in Huron and Perth as of Sunday. Of those, 85 were awaiting test results.

Sarnia and Lambton

One more person has tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to officials with Lambton Public Health (LPH).

The number of deaths and recoveries remain unchanged.

The total number of confirmed cases now sits at 275, with 233 recoveries, and 25 deaths. Sixteen cases remain active.

One outbreak remains active — at Vision Nursing Home, a long-term care facility in Sarnia. It has had an ongoing outbreak since April 23.

Twenty-eight staff members and 26 residents at the home have tested positive during the outbreak. Ten residents have since died. It’s not clear how many cases are active.

Forty per cent of the county’s cases are outbreak-related, LPH says.

At Bluewater Health, which has taken in active resident cases from Vision, two COVID-19 patients were being treated on Sunday, along with 24 who were suspected positive or who were awaiting tests — an increase of three from Saturday.

As of late Saturday, LPH said 9,150 test results had been received by health officials so far. The percentage of tests that come back positive stands at 3.0 per cent.

— With files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca and Matthew Trevithick