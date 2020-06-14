Menu

Canada

Hundreds of people rally against anti-Black racism in Hamilton

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted June 14, 2020 9:12 am
A large group of anti-Black racism protests head to Hamilton city hall on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
A large group of anti-Black racism protests head to Hamilton city hall on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Will Erskine/900 CHML

It has been another weekend of protests against anti-Black racism in Hamilton, Ont., following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.

Hundreds of people staged two large protests, one at Gore Park and the other at Dundurn Park, on Saturday afternoon.

Carrying signs that read #BLM, ‘We all bleed the same colour,’ ‘silence is violence,’ and ‘defund the police,’ the two groups eventually came together at the city hall forecourt to support Black Lives Matter.

READ MORE: ‘We want change:’ Anti-racism demonstrators hold events in Toronto

Saturday’s protests followed a march on Friday afternoon through downtown Hamilton that attracted hundreds of people.

Both rallies this weekend attracted a noticeable police presence, including some officers with the Mounted Police Unit, and remained peaceful.

Story continues below advertisement

Similar protests are being held across the country, and around the world, weeks after Floyd’s death.

Black Lives Matter: How protests demanding racial equality are treated differently by police
Black Lives Matter: How protests demanding racial equality are treated differently by police
