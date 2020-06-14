Hundreds of people rally against anti-Black racism in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

It has been another weekend of protests against anti-Black racism in Hamilton, Ont., following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.

Hundreds of people staged two large protests, one at Gore Park and the other at Dundurn Park, on Saturday afternoon.

Carrying signs that read #BLM, ‘We all bleed the same colour,’ ‘silence is violence,’ and ‘defund the police,’ the two groups eventually came together at the city hall forecourt to support Black Lives Matter.

Saturday’s protests followed a march on Friday afternoon through downtown Hamilton that attracted hundreds of people.

Both rallies this weekend attracted a noticeable police presence, including some officers with the Mounted Police Unit, and remained peaceful.

Similar protests are being held across the country, and around the world, weeks after Floyd’s death.

