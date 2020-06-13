2 dead after motorcycle crash northeast of Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two people have died following a Friday night collision between a motorcycle and vehicle northeast of Edmonton.

Edmonton police said the deadly crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Highway 28A near Manning Drive.

Edmonton police are investigating after a motorcycle collision involving another vehicle on June 12, 2020. Eric Beck / Global News

The two victims had been riding together on one motorcycle and died following the collision with a vehicle, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials did not say how many people were in the other vehicle or if they were injured.

READ MORE: Motorcyclist sent to hospital after south Edmonton collision

Highway 28A was closed for a period Friday evening between Manning Drive and Hwy 37.

The Edmonton Police Service’s major collisions unit is investigating the cause of the crash.