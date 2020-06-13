Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

2 dead after motorcycle crash northeast of Edmonton

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted June 13, 2020 1:15 pm
Edmonton police are investigating after a collision northeast of Edmonton killed two people on Friday evening. .
Edmonton police are investigating after a collision northeast of Edmonton killed two people on Friday evening. . Eric Beck / Global News

Two people have died following a Friday night collision between a motorcycle and vehicle northeast of Edmonton.

Edmonton police said the deadly crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Highway 28A near Manning Drive.

Edmonton police are investigating after a motorcycle collision involving another vehicle on June 12, 2020.
Edmonton police are investigating after a motorcycle collision involving another vehicle on June 12, 2020. Eric Beck / Global News

The two victims had been riding together on one motorcycle and died following the collision with a vehicle, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials did not say how many people were in the other vehicle or if they were injured.

READ MORE: Motorcyclist sent to hospital after south Edmonton collision

Highway 28A was closed for a period Friday evening between Manning Drive and Hwy 37.

The Edmonton Police Service’s major collisions unit is investigating the cause of the crash.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
edmonton police serviceEdmonton policeMotorcycle CrashEdmonton motorcycle crashedmonton motorcycleManning Drive CollisionManning Drive crashhighway 28a crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers