2 dead after motorcycle crash northeast of Edmonton

Two people have died following a Friday night collision between a motorcycle and vehicle northeast of Edmonton.
Edmonton police said the deadly crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Highway 28A near Manning Drive.
The two victims had been riding together on one motorcycle and died following the collision with a vehicle, police said.
Officials did not say how many people were in the other vehicle or if they were injured.
Highway 28A was closed for a period Friday evening between Manning Drive and Hwy 37.
The Edmonton Police Service’s major collisions unit is investigating the cause of the crash.
