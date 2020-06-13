Cyclist suffers serious injuries after being hit by truck in Toronto, police say

A cyclist suffered serious injuries after she was hit by a truck in Toronto Saturday morning, officials say.
Police said they were called to the area of Parliament and Queen streets at 10:39 a.m.
Officers said a woman in her late 50s riding a bike was hit by a truck and suffered multiple fractures as well as a head injury.
The driver remained at the scene of the crash.
The woman was taken to hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.
Roads are closed in the area as officers investigate what led to the collision.
