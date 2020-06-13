Menu

Traffic

Cyclist suffers serious injuries after being hit by truck in Toronto, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 13, 2020 12:58 pm
The scene of the collision in Toronto Saturday morning. A woman in her 50s was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
The scene of the collision in Toronto Saturday morning. A woman in her 50s was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries. Dave Kotyk / Global News

A cyclist suffered serious injuries after she was hit by a truck in Toronto Saturday morning, officials say.

Police said they were called to the area of Parliament and Queen streets at 10:39 a.m.

Officers said a woman in her late 50s riding a bike was hit by a truck and suffered multiple fractures as well as a head injury.

READ MORE: Person found dead after vehicle fire in Mississauga

The driver remained at the scene of the crash.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

Roads are closed in the area as officers investigate what led to the collision.

Toronto PoliceTorontotoronto police serviceToronto crashToronto Collisioncyclist struckParliament and Queen streets
