Cyclist suffers serious injuries after being hit by truck in Toronto, police say

A cyclist suffered serious injuries after she was hit by a truck in Toronto Saturday morning, officials say.

Police said they were called to the area of Parliament and Queen streets at 10:39 a.m.

Officers said a woman in her late 50s riding a bike was hit by a truck and suffered multiple fractures as well as a head injury.

The driver remained at the scene of the crash.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

Roads are closed in the area as officers investigate what led to the collision.

COLLISION:

Queen St E + Parliament St

* 10:39 am *

– Cyclist is in her late 50's

– Her injuries are very serious

– Multiple broken bones/head injuries

– Traffic Services will reconstruct the scene

– Expect road closure for a few hours

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 13, 2020

