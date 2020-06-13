Menu

Canada

Police watchdog to investigate deadly RCMP shooting in New Brunswick

By Mike De Souza and Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 13, 2020 12:02 am
Updated June 13, 2020 12:29 am
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. .
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The death of a man shot by RCMP in New Brunswick on Friday night has spurred an investigation by Quebec’s police watchdog to determine what unfolded and if police actions were reasonable.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) issued a news release and said eight of its investigators will lead the investigation and they will receive technical support from the Sûreté du Québec.

READ MORE: New Brunswick to hold coroner’s inquest into death of Chantel Moore as calls for systemic review continue

According to information the BEI said it received from the RCMP, the incident occurred at about 8 p.m. Atlantic time in the Miramichi area in northern New Brunswick.

The BEI said Mounties were responding to a person in distress and were told that the person may have a knife.

READ MORE: Alberta RCMP dashcam video shows violent arrest of First Nation chief, moments leading up to it

Police officers tracked the man into a building and saw he did have a knife. According to the police watchdog, an officer deployed a Taser on the man several times but the man allegedly continued to charge at officers.

At that point, the BEI said one of the officers shot the man with their gun. Police tried to provide medical assistance at the scene but the man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The BEI is asking for any witnesses to the incident to come forward and said it expects to provide an update sometime on Saturday morning.

