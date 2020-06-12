Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Coronavirus tests not as daunting as they seem, Saskatchewan Health Authority employees say

By Mandy Vocke Global News
Posted June 12, 2020 9:34 pm
SHA employee Tracy Sanden gets tested for COVID-19.
SHA employee Tracy Sanden gets tested for COVID-19. Credit: SHA

Getting tested for COVID-19 is a quick process, according to Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) employees. They’re encouraging people in the province to take a test.

The SHA started offering more tests to people in Saskatchewan. More than 4,000 residents have called 811 inquiring about testing since May 25, which is about a 60 per cent jump.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Health Authority opening up COVID-19 testing criteria on May 25

It isn’t a comfortable experience, but patients get a run-through of the process before they arrive at the testing clinic.

When you arrive at the site, a health-care worker will escort you in from your vehicle and provide you with a mask.

READ MORE: More medical imaging, surgical services available Tuesday: Saskatchewan Health Authority

Story continues below advertisement

Nasopharyngeal swabs and throat swabs are the two types of testing methods.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“What we find in the lab is that as long as the tests are taken appropriately, both the nasopharyngeal swab and throat swab perform just as well to detect COVID-19,” public health acting provincial clinical lead Dr. Jessica Minion said.

It’s a relatively painless process.

“I had the nasal swab as well as the throat swab and it’s a little bit uncomfortable. You can feel it but I wouldn’t ever say it’s painful,” SHA employee Tracy Sanden said about being tested.

“My eyes watered a little bit, but they graciously passed the Kleenex over. I could dab my eyes and it was a really quick process.”

READ MORE: Here’s the services reopening in Saskatchewan under Phase 3

Sanden also said testing sites are safe and patients don’t need to worry about contracting the novel coronavirus while being tested.

Results are shared with patients between 24 to 72 hours after being tested.

Coronavirus outbreak: Saskatchewan relaxes restrictions on activities including religious services, graduations
Coronavirus outbreak: Saskatchewan relaxes restrictions on activities including religious services, graduations
Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus canadaCoronavirus testingCOVID-19 TestingSaskatchewan Health AuthorityCoronavirus SaskatchewanSHACovid-19 Testing Saskatchewan
Flyers
More weekly flyers