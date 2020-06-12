B.C. records first COVID-19 death in a week and 16 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia has recorded its first COVID-19 death since June 4.

Health officials did not hold a news conference on Friday, but announced the fatality, along with 16 new cases of the virus, in a joint statement.

The death was in the Vancouver Coastal Health region. Three of the new cases are linked to long-term care homes.

However, the province said there were no new community outbreaks or new outbreaks in residential care facilities on Friday.

Active outbreaks remain ongoing at five long-term care facilities.

B.C. has recorded a total of 2,709 cases, nearly 87 per cent of which are resolved.

The province’s death toll stands at 168, with only 187 cases active at present.

Twelve people are in hospital with COVID-19 — three of whom are in intensive care.