News

Parts of Vernon dealing with flood waters following heavy rain

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted June 12, 2020 4:36 pm
This is the flood scene in the 3400 block of 24th Avenue in Vernon after heavy rain led to Vernon Creek spilling its banks.
This is the flood scene in the 3400 block of 24th Avenue in Vernon after heavy rain led to Vernon Creek spilling its banks. Global News

Heavy rain has wreaked havoc in parts of Vernon.

The North Okanagan city has been hard hit with precipitation over the last 24 hours.

Vernon received more than 12 millimetres of rain between Thursday morning and Friday morning.

WATCH: Enderby residents face localized flooding

The heavy rainfall has led to Vernon Creek spilling its banks.

Most of the localized flooding is along 24th Avenue and Polson Park.

One resident, who lives in the 3400 block of 24th Avenue, told Global News that his basement was submerged in at least four feet of water, while his garage took in about a foot of water.

At least one resident in the 3400 block of 24th Avenue reported his basement and garage had been flooded.
At least one resident in the 3400 block of 24th Avenue reported his basement and garage had been flooded. Global News

The flood waters resulted in the city closing Polson Park for the time being.

READ MORE: More rain in the Okanagan; localized flooding in Vernon

The park is now gated off and the public is asked to stay out.

Residents are also being reminded  to stay way from all creeks and creek banks.

 

OkanaganNorth OkanaganCity of VernonPolson Parkflood watersrainy weatherVernon CreekHeavy rain in VernonNorth Okanagan rainVernon Creek spills its banksVernon flooding
