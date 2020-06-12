Parts of Vernon dealing with flood waters following heavy rain

Send this page to someone via email

Heavy rain has wreaked havoc in parts of Vernon.

The North Okanagan city has been hard hit with precipitation over the last 24 hours.

Vernon received more than 12 millimetres of rain between Thursday morning and Friday morning.

The heavy rainfall has led to Vernon Creek spilling its banks.

Most of the localized flooding is along 24th Avenue and Polson Park.

One resident, who lives in the 3400 block of 24th Avenue, told Global News that his basement was submerged in at least four feet of water, while his garage took in about a foot of water.

Story continues below advertisement

At least one resident in the 3400 block of 24th Avenue reported his basement and garage had been flooded. Global News

The flood waters resulted in the city closing Polson Park for the time being.

The park is now gated off and the public is asked to stay out.

Residents are also being reminded to stay way from all creeks and creek banks.