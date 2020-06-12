More rain in the Okanagan; localized flooding in Vernon

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Heavy rain poured down in the Okanagan Thursday evening, as the city of Vernon closed Polson Park due to localized flooding.

There were also several other showers earlier in the day.

READ MORE: Enderby residents face localized flooding

More rain is in the forecast.

Polson Park is now gated off, as the Vernon Creek has spilled it’s banks.

The public is asked to stay out, and away from all creeks and creek banks.

READ MORE: Highway 33 closure continues outside of Kelowna

There is a road closure on 24th Avenue between 34th Street and 39th Street.

Story continues below advertisement

Crews are checking for creek blockages, flooded areas, and open manholes across the city.