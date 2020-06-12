Former Simcoe North Liberal candidate charged with child pornography offences

Send this page to someone via email

Former Simcoe North Liberal candidate, Gerry Hawes, has been charged with child pornography offences following a four-month investigation, as reported by OrilliaMatters.com.

The Ontario Provincial Police say Hawes was charged on Thursday after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Orillia on May 5. He was charged with both child pornography possession and accessing child pornography.

Hawes ran unsuccessfully as the Liberal candidate for the Simcoe North riding in the 2019 federal election.

He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on Aug. 25.

Global News reached out to Hawes for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

