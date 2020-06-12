Peterborough man charged with domestic assault, uttering threats

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing several charges, including domestic assault, following a Thursday night incident.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 9 p.m., the man and a woman became involved in a verbal argument at their residence.

It’s alleged the man assaulted and threatened the woman and then took the victim’s keys, left the residence and drove away in a vehicle.

Police were contacted and officers located the suspect vehicle in the area of Park Street. The man allegedly made several unsafe turns while driving.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and discovered the driver had a suspended licence.

The man was arrested and charged with:

Domestic assault

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

Taking a motor vehicle without consent

Driving while under suspension

Making an unsafe turn

Three counts of failing to signal for a turn

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 13.

In order to protect the identity of the victim in this domestic incident, the name of the accused will not be released.

