Peterborough man charged with mischief after kicking in basement window: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with mischief following a domestic incident early Thursday, police say.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3:45 a.m., officers were called to a residence for reports of a man kicking in a basement window.

Officers responded and located the suspect, who police say is currently in a domestic relationship with the female victim in the incident.

As a result of the investigation, a 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Thursday, police said.

In order to protect the identity of the victim in this domestic incident, police say the name of the accused will not be released.

Story continues below advertisement

2:22 Kawartha Sexual Assault Centre seeing an increase in calls since the COVID-19 pandemic Kawartha Sexual Assault Centre seeing an increase in calls since the COVID-19 pandemic