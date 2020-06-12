‘We’re bleeding’: Manitoba restaurant, bar owners say Phase 3 doesn’t go far enough

Send this page to someone via email

As Manitoba continues its reopening efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, some businesses feel that the planned Phase 3 doesn’t go far enough.

Among a number of other loosened restrictions, Phase 3 — which is set to begin June 21 — will allow for restaurants and bars to open to 75 per cent capacity (an increase on the current 50 per cent) — but local restaurateurs aren’t exactly celebrating the news.

“Phase 3 is still pretty detrimental to the restaurant industry,” said Chris Graves, owner of the King’s Head Pub and Eatery.

“They’ve come out and basically said, ‘OK, here’s your olive branch — you can be open to 75 per cent capacity, but you still need to have your tables six feet apart from each other.'”

“Anyone who knows a little bit of math can understand that is still 50 per cent capacity.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:01 Manitoba unveils phase three reopening draft plan Manitoba unveils phase three reopening draft plan

Graves told 680 CJOB his business is already struggling from a lack of foot traffic, due to so many people working from home — but his real concern is that the province hasn’t done much to help.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“They’re still expecting their full property tax payments, they’re still expecting their full business tax payments, and we’re bleeding here. We’re literally bleeding.” Tweet This

Graves said he would like to see the industry rally together and fight to be at full capacity, especially given Manitoba’s low coronavirus numbers.

“We’re pleading, we’re begging, we need some sort of relief, because we cannot keep operating this way, it’s impossible,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Shaun Jeffrey of the Manitoba Restaurant and Foodservices Association said he’s fielded a number of calls — more than 75 yesterday alone — from restaurant operators echoing what Graves is saying.

“The provincial government is taking one approach to all businesses, and unfortunately, our industry is significantly different than other businesses out there,” Jeffrey told 680 CJOB.

Jeffrey said most restaurants physically can’t fit any more people inside than they already have, as long as the two-metre social distancing guidelines remain in place, so the increase to 75 per cent capacity doesn’t affect them in the same way it would, say, a big-box store.

“We have to get people back to work in this province,” he said.

“We’re Manitobans and we’re saying this cannot continue to happen. We need to get our industry back up and thriving again.”

Although some local music venues are able to take advantage of the reopening process to have limited-capacity bar shows, it’s still not enough to get the struggling industry back on track.

Story continues below advertisement

Park Theatre owner Erick Casselman told 680 CJOB that his venue is making the slow climb back with an intimate concert by local singer-songwriter Scott Nolan on Wednesday, but with a very limited audience size due to social distancing rules.

“It’s not going to be enough to cover costs and expenses, but we’re moving in the right direction,” he said.

“It most definitely will be at a loss… but we’re losing money regardless. Hopefully, we’re developing the systems to allow us to get back toward a sense of normalcy.

“Phase 3 doesn’t really do much for us. You’re still going to have that two-metre guideline. That’s still going to work out to about the same number.”