Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on June 12

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Friday:

182 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths in Ontario

Ontario reported 182 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 31,726.

This is the fifth day in a row with under 300 new cases and the first time the province is seeing new case totals reported in the 100s since March 28.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,498, as 11 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 26,187 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 82 per cent of cases.

Toronto Coun. Michael Ford out of hospital

Toronto Coun. Michael Ford is out of hospital a day after his office announced he was admitted while experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

“I am now out of the hospital and at home continuing to self-isolate,” Ford, who is Premier Doug Ford’s nephew, said in a statement.

“Although I am still experiencing some symptoms of COVID-19, I am doing well. I want to once again thank all of the staff at Humber River Hospital for their incredible dedication and care.”

Thank you for your kind words, everyone – Michael. pic.twitter.com/9AOWUuKVNX — Michael Ford (@MichaelFordTO) June 12, 2020

Ontario introduces ‘social circles’

The Ontario government is introducing “social circles,” aimed at allowing residents to interact with individuals outside of their household as restrictions continue to ease amid improving coronavirus case numbers.

“Social circle” guidelines now allow Ontarians to expand a social group up to a maximum of 10 people, including those in their household, without physical distancing.

“Think of your social circle as the people you can touch, hug and come into close contact with as we continue our shared fight against COVID-19. A social circle is made up of families and friends that you can interact with, without the need for physical distancing,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

3:06 Coronavirus outbreak: Premier Ford announces 24 regions to move to stage 2 reopening Coronavirus outbreak: Premier Ford announces 24 regions to move to stage 2 reopening

Some regions enter Stage 2 of reopening

Some regions in the province entered Stage 2 of reopening on Friday, which includes the resumption of operations at personal care settings and patios.

The Greater Toronto Area and Hamilton currently remain in Stage 1 of reopening, but Premier Doug Ford said Friday that those areas will be able to move to Stage 2 “very shortly” as long as case numbers remain low.

