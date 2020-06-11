Peel police charge Brampton private school principal with sexual assault of student

Send this page to someone via email

BRAMPTON — Peel Regional Police say they’ve charged a private school principal following an investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a student.

They say officers arrested the 54-year-old man from Brampton on Monday.

He has been charged with one count each of sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

School Principal Arrested for Sexual Assault – https://t.co/JixDV72MGU — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) June 11, 2020

They say the allegations involve a 16-year-old girl who attends the school in Brampton.

Police say Sanjiv Kumar, also known as Sanjiv Dhawan, was released and is due in court on Aug. 24.

They’re asking anyone with information that could help the investigation to come forward.