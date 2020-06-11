Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Peel police charge Brampton private school principal with sexual assault of student

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 11, 2020 10:38 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

BRAMPTON — Peel Regional Police say they’ve charged a private school principal following an investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a student.

They say officers arrested the 54-year-old man from Brampton on Monday.

He has been charged with one count each of sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

Story continues below advertisement

They say the allegations involve a 16-year-old girl who attends the school in Brampton.

Police say Sanjiv Kumar, also known as Sanjiv Dhawan, was released and is due in court on Aug. 24.

They’re asking anyone with information that could help the investigation to come forward.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Crimepeel regional policeBrampton CrimeBrampton newsBrampton sexual assaultSanjiv Dhawan
Flyers
More weekly flyers