Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Toronto Coun. Michael Ford in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted June 11, 2020 8:33 pm
Updated June 11, 2020 8:35 pm
Premier Doug Ford and top ministers being tested for coronavirus
WATCH ABOVE: Premier Doug Ford is being tested for coronavirus after possibly being exposed to the virus. The news came just minutes before his daily news conference at Queen's Park and after it was revealed his nephew, Toronto Coun. Michael Ford, tested positive. (June 10)

Two days after announcing he tested positive for coronavirus, Toronto Coun. Michael Ford‘s office says he is in hospital to undergo additional testing.

“Earlier this afternoon, Councillor Ford began experiencing some symptoms consistent with COVID-19,” spokesperson Nicolas Di Marco said in a statement, adding Ford went to Humber River Hospital after consulting with Toronto Public Health (TPH).

“The hospital continues to monitor his status, but overall he is feeling well.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Di Marco said Ford wanted to thank the hospital and TPH “for their hard work and care,” adding Ford has appreciated support from the public recently.

READ MORE: Toronto Coun. Michael Ford tests positive for coronavirus

On Tuesday, Ford announced he tested positive for coronavirus.

Story continues below advertisement

“I have been self-isolating and will continue to do so over the next 14 days as I work from home to participate virtually in City business and committee meetings, and to continue serving the residents of Etobicoke North,” Ford said in the statement at the time.

“I am feeling well and will continue to remain in constant contact with Toronto Public Health.”

Ford was first elected to Toronto city council in 2016, winning a byelection to fill the council seat of his late uncle and former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford. He was re-elected in the 2018 Toronto election.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Toronto City CouncilCoronavirus TorontoCOVID-19 TorontoToronto Public HealthHumber River HospitalMichael FordCouncillor Michael Ford
Flyers
More weekly flyers