Toronto Coun. Michael Ford in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

Two days after announcing he tested positive for coronavirus, Toronto Coun. Michael Ford‘s office says he is in hospital to undergo additional testing.

“Earlier this afternoon, Councillor Ford began experiencing some symptoms consistent with COVID-19,” spokesperson Nicolas Di Marco said in a statement, adding Ford went to Humber River Hospital after consulting with Toronto Public Health (TPH).

“The hospital continues to monitor his status, but overall he is feeling well.”

Di Marco said Ford wanted to thank the hospital and TPH “for their hard work and care,” adding Ford has appreciated support from the public recently.

On Tuesday, Ford announced he tested positive for coronavirus.

“I have been self-isolating and will continue to do so over the next 14 days as I work from home to participate virtually in City business and committee meetings, and to continue serving the residents of Etobicoke North,” Ford said in the statement at the time.

“I am feeling well and will continue to remain in constant contact with Toronto Public Health.”

Ford was first elected to Toronto city council in 2016, winning a byelection to fill the council seat of his late uncle and former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford. He was re-elected in the 2018 Toronto election.