Canadian country music star Brett Kissel to perform drive-in show in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian country music star Brett Kissel is performing a drive-in show in Regina, according to an announcement made by Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) on Thursday.

Saskatchewan’s Night Out With Brett Kissel, presented by Brandt Group of Companies, is happening in the Evraz Place parking lot on June 20.

READ MORE: Canadian country star Brett Kissel sells out Nashville tornado benefit concert in Edmonton

“We recognize people are getting antsy with staying home and for us, we’re getting antsy not being able to put on the shows we’re used to,” said Tim Reid, REAL president and CEO.

“We wanted to provide an opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy a live show all while practising physical distancing.”

Story continues below advertisement

Kissel has two gold-certified albums in Canada along with eight gold singles. In 2019, Kissel won a Juno for Country Album of the Year and also earned the Canadian Country Music Association’s Fans’ Choice Award.

His latest album is Now or Never.

READ MORE: Brett Kissel announced as opener for Garth Brooks

REAL said it will be accepting donations to the Regina Food Bank during the show and is encouraging attendees to bring non-perishable food donations. Bins will be on site for drop-off.

For those wanting to donate money, an option will be made available during ticket purchase. Tickets to the show go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. Admission prices range from $60 to $100 per vehicle.

The show will take place at the SaskTel stage at 7 p.m. No food or drinks will be offered on site.

4:00 Checking in with country star Brett Kissel Checking in with country star Brett Kissel