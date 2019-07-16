Brett Kissel announced as opener for Garth Brooks

Country fans in the Queen City will be able to raise their glass to a second country star on Aug. 9, when Brett Kissel starts things off with a song.

The Alberta native has been announced as the opener for Brooks’ first concert in Regina, and additional tickets will be available for purchase at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Regina is Brooks’ only Canadian stop on the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour.

His Aug. 10 show at Mosaic Stadium sold out in about an hour, prompting the megastar to announce a second date.

Brooks was last in Saskatchewan in June 2016 when he played six sold-out shows in Saskatoon.