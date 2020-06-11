New coronavirus case recorded at Kitchener care home where 51 residents have died

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health announced six new cases of the novel coronavirus in the region on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,189.

One of the new cases was at Forest Heights Long-Term Care in Kitchener where 51 people have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

It was the first case announced at the facility since June 1.

The province placed Forest Heights under the guidance of St. Mary’s General Hospital on June 2.

Since it was placed under a COVID-19 outbreak on April 1, 178 residents and 65 staff members at the facility tested positive for the coronavirus.

The rolling seven-day average for the region has fallen to 7.3 new cases per day.

Seven residents in the region were cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases to 985.

Waterloo Public Health says the region now has 109 active cases, including 16 people who remain hospitalized.

The death toll in the region remains at 115, including 95 residents of long-term care or retirement facilities.

There have now been 22,480 coronavirus tests conducted in Waterloo Region, 432 more than Wednesday’s update.

