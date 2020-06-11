Stocks drop at the open on fears of a second coronavirus wave

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

North American stocks opened sharply lower on Thursday, June 11 with the Nasdaq falling after a four-day rally on fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections and a grim economic forecast from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 707.48 points, or 2.62 per cent, at the open to 26,282.51. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 229.11 points, or 2.29 per cent, to 9,791.24 at the opening bell. The S&P 500 was down 88.15 points, or 2.76 per cent, at 3,101.99 after market open.

In Toronto, the S&P/TSX composite index was down 357.91 points to 15,343.00 at 9:50 am E.T.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

More to come.

— With a file from the Canadian Press

Story continues below advertisement