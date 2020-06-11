Menu

Money

Stocks drop at the open on fears of a second coronavirus wave

By Hyeongmi Kim and Roselle Chen Reuters
Posted June 11, 2020 9:50 am
Traders gather at a post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Stocks dropped early on Thursday, June 11 amid fears of a second CPVID-19 wave and after the U.S. Federal Reserve published a bleak economic outlook. AP Photo/Richard Drew.
North American stocks opened sharply lower on Thursday, June 11 with the Nasdaq falling after a four-day rally on fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections and a grim economic forecast from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 707.48 points, or 2.62 per cent, at the open to 26,282.51. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 229.11 points, or 2.29 per cent, to 9,791.24 at the opening bell. The S&P 500 was down 88.15 points, or 2.76 per cent, at 3,101.99 after market open.

In Toronto, the S&P/TSX composite index was down 357.91 points to 15,343.00 at 9:50 am E.T.

More to come.

— With a file from the Canadian Press

© 2020 Reuters
