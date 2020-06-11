Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on June 11

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Thursday:

203 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths in Ontario

Ontario reported 203 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 31,544.

This is the fourth day in a row with new cases in the 200s. It is also the lowest case number since March 28, which saw 154 new cases. Thursday’s report marks an increase of 0.6 per cent in total cumulative cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,487, as 12 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 25,855 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 82 per cent of cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Status of cases in Toronto

There are 13,063 cases of COVID-19 in the city, an increase of 114 since Wednesday.

A total of 10,558 people have recovered from the virus.

There are 306 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 72 in intensive care.

There have been 965 COVID-19-related deaths in Toronto.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Toronto make face masks mandatory on TTC

The City of Toronto has announced at a press conference on Thursday that face masks will be mandatory for TTC riders as an increased safety precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic as of July 2.

Mayor John Tory said the decision was made on the recommendation of TTC CEO Rick Leary and Toronto’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa.

The recommendation will be put toward the transit commission to vote on next week.

The news comes after Brampton, Mississauga and Ottawa implemented the same protocol.

Story continues below advertisement

1:45 Coronavirus outbreak: Toronto Mayor Tory announces mandatory usage of face masks on TTC Coronavirus outbreak: Toronto Mayor Tory announces mandatory usage of face masks on TTC

Orchard Villa declares outbreak over

The COVID-19 outbreak at Orchard Villa long-term care and retirement home in Pickering has been declared over, according to a statement by Lakeridge Health

Over the past two weeks, there have been no confirmed cases at the home.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 70 COVID-19-related deaths at the facility.

Orchard Villa came under intense scrutiny after it was mentioned in a report by the Canadian Armed Forces which detailed alleged instances of neglect and abuse at long-term care homes in Ontario.

Ontario government to allow visitors at care homes

The Ontario government announced a “cautious” restart plan to allow visitors back into the province’s long-term care homes beginning June 18.

Story continues below advertisement

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement alongside ministers Christine Elliott, Merrilee Fullerton and Todd Smith at his daily press briefing at Queen’s Park on Thursday.

“Thanks to the hard work of our frontline workers and the collective efforts of everyone in stopping the spread, we can now allow families to reunite with their loved ones safely and in person with strict public health measures to protect residents, visitors and staff,” said Ford.