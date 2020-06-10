Coronavirus: Number of cases in Interior Health region stays steady at 195 for 14th consecutive day

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a case of no news making news.

On Wednesday, provincial health officials gathered for their daily announcement of COVID-19 statistics throughout the province.

And for the 14th straight day, the Interior Health region remained steady at 195 confirmed cases.

Data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control says the number of cases in Interior Health haven’t risen since Thursday, May 28.

Prior to that, the last two dates where the number of confirmed cases rose were May 21, when the number of cases rose from 182 to 183, then May 22, when it jumped to 194.

Since, then, though, the number has been flat.

Of the 195 cases, 193 recovered, and there are no hospitalized cases.

However, across B.C., the province announced 12 new cases on Wednesday, upping the provincial total to 2,680, along with 185 active cases.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases elsewhere throughout B.C:

Vancouver Coastal Health region: 911 (Tuesday, June 9: 908)

Fraser Health region: 1,378 (Tuesday, June 9: 1,370)

Vancouver Island Health region: 130 (Tuesday, June 9: 130)

Northern B.C. Health region: 66 (Tuesday, June 9: 66)

The province also announced on Wednesday there were no new deaths. To date, 167 people in B.C. have died because of the disease.

According to a website tracking COVID-19, there were 7,350,698 cases as of 5 p.m., on Wednesday.

The U.S. had the most cases at 1,999,313, and was followed by Brazil (772,416), Russia (493,023), the United Kingdom (291,588) and India (276,583). Canada was 17th at 98,709.