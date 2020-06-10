B.C. records no COVID-19 deaths for fifth day in a row

Send this page to someone via email

For the fifth day in a row, British Columbia has reported no new deaths from COVID-19.

The province did not hold a live briefing Wednesday, but released its latest numbers in a joint statement from health officials.

B.C. has confirmed 12 new cases in the past 24 hours, for a total of 2,680. Nearly 87 per cent of those cases have resolved.

B.C. now has just 185 active cases. Twelve COVID-19 patients are in hospital, four of them in intensive care.

The province’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 167.

The province said it had identified a new outbreak in long-term care, at the Holy Family Hospital in Vancouver.

There were no new community outbreaks on Wednesday.

“Through our active surveillance and testing, we have recently identified two community clusters of COVID-19 associated with large family connections,” reads the statement.

“This tells us that our public health teams are quickly identifying new cases. It also tells us that while our overall provincial cases may be low, COVID-19 is active and spreading in our communities.

“When you bring households together, regardless of how many people that may include, everyone brings their own risk with them and the potential for spreading COVID-19 increases.”

