‘Critical discussions’ being held on police accountability, trust: Chief Kinsella

The chief of Halifax Regional Police (HRP) says critical discussions around accountability and trust in police have centred on the new approaches and partnerships in public safety.

“We want the community to know we are listening, and we will be a partner in action,” HRP Chief Dan Kinsella said in a public statement in response to “recent discussions related to policing.”

“While times like these cause setbacks to community relationships and efforts to move forward, we are regularly having interactions with members of the community and continue to actively work on a variety of initiatives.”

Those initiatives, Kinsella said, include joining other stakeholders on actioning the Wortley report recommendations, plans for upcoming training, a Know Your Rights Campaign on police interactions, diversifying senior ranks and supporting community members day-to-day as they bring forward concerns.

“Additionally, I want to reiterate that policing continues to require a certain level of resources for service delivery,” Kinsella said.

“Officer and public safety has to continue to be our priority in determining those resources. That doesn’t preclude potential partnerships to advance the way we deliver policing and how we can do things differently.

“We look forward to engaging in those discussions ahead.”

As well, the chief denounced the “deplorable” circumstances surrounding George Floyd‘s death in Minneapolis and noted it has triggered “important conversations on policing and public safety.”

“Halifax Regional Police members join the community as we all feel outraged and highly disappointed at the recent events,” he said. “What happened in these cases should not have ever happened, and should not happen again.”

Kinsella’s statement came after more than a week of rallies in the streets of Halifax, calling Halifax Regional Police to be defunded.

It also comes a day after city councillors voted to reverse course and not purchase an armoured vehicle for the force.

Deputy Mayor Lisa Blackburn says that wasn’t an “anti-police” move, but an acknowledgement that those financial resources could be better spent.

“Let’s equip them with the tools they do need in the immediate to deal with the problems that we do have in our city,” Blackburn said.

Councillors voted to reallocate the money, with $53,500 going to the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, $36,000 going to the Public Safety Office and $300,000 to go towards fighting anti-Black racism.