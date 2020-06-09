Halifax council votes in favour of cancelling armoured vehicle purchase

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Council has voted in favour of cancelling its controversial purchase of an armoured vehicle for the municipality’s police force.

Council voted 16-1 in favour of a motion to cancel the already awarded contract during the municipality’s budget meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Coun. Steve Adams was the only one to vote against it.

Coun. Shawn Cleary put forward the motion to cancel the purchase and redirect funds to the office of diversity and inclusion, special projects and toward anti-Black racism initiatives and efforts.

Councillors voted unanimously to reallocate the money, with $53,500 going to the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, $36,000 going to the Public Safety Office and $300,000 to go towards fighting anti-Black racism.

Mayor Mike Savage says he supported the purchase last year to protect officers but has changed his mind.

“On a matter of morality and representing our constituents and understanding legitimately where they’re coming from, I think it’s the right thing to do,” Savage said.

“This is an important statement we’re making today in this vote. It’s not an anti-police vote.” Tweet This

Halifax councillors have said they’ve been inundated by calls to defund police and reverse course on its purchase of an armoured vehicle.

The motion still needs to be voted on in regular council for the contract to be officially cancelled.

