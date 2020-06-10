$45,000 worth of wigs stolen from Vancouver salon

Send this page to someone via email

Police have released surveillance footage following the theft of $45,000 worth of wigs and other hair products from a Vancouver salon.

Two men broke into the Jo Hair Studio at 3017 Cambie St. last Wednesday morning and stole multiple wigs, hair toppers, and hair extensions, police said.

1:56 Career criminal charged with theft of cancer wigs Career criminal charged with theft of cancer wigs

One suspect is described as a man with a slim build wearing a dark hoodie and pants, and black Nike shoes.

Police described the second suspect as a man with a medium build wearing a light-coloured hoodie, dark-coloured pants and shoes, and two-toned gloves.

Earlier this year, Martin Weigelt was sentenced to 505 days in jail, as well as one year on probation, for stealing 150 wigs meant for kids with cancer.

— With files from Simon Little