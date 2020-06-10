Menu

Crime

$45,000 worth of wigs stolen from Vancouver salon

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted June 10, 2020 3:49 pm
Updated June 10, 2020 3:50 pm
VPD release surveillance video of wig theft from Cambie Street salon

Police have released surveillance footage following the theft of $45,000 worth of wigs and other hair products from a Vancouver salon.

Two men broke into the Jo Hair Studio at 3017 Cambie St. last Wednesday morning and stole multiple wigs, hair toppers, and hair extensions, police said.

Career criminal charged with theft of cancer wigs
Career criminal charged with theft of cancer wigs

One suspect is described as a man with a slim build wearing a dark hoodie and pants, and black Nike shoes.

Police described the second suspect as a man with a medium build wearing a light-coloured hoodie, dark-coloured pants and shoes, and two-toned gloves.

READ MORE: Wigs for Kids overwhelmed with support after ‘disgusting’ Vancouver theft

Earlier this year, Martin Weigelt was sentenced to 505 days in jail, as well as one year on probation, for stealing 150 wigs meant for kids with cancer.

— With files from Simon Little

