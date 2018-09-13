Wigs for Kids overwhelmed with support after ‘disgusting’ Vancouver theft

It was an act that exposed some of the worst parts of human nature. But the aftermath of the theft of about 150 wigs, many destined for kids with cancer, has also revealed some of the best in people.

Bev Friesen is the chairperson of Wigs for Kids, the organization that supplies sick B.C. children with wigs.

She says since the theft at Vancouver’s Eva and Company wigs, the organization has been flooded with calls and offers of support.

“We’ve gotten monetary donations, donations of ponytails, we’ve even had two families who have received wigs from us in the past offer to donate the wigs back as their children’s hair has grown back,” she said.

Wigs for Kids is a volunteer-run program that operates out of BC Children’s Hospital. The program pairs free wigs with children fighting cancer, blood disease or any other medical condition that causes a loss of hair.

Those wigs can sell for as much as $2,500, though Friesen said because of how many ponytails the organization collects, they’re able to get one produced by Eva and Company for closer to $800.

Even so, it’s a monumental task to collect donations of both hair and cash, and Friesen said the public response to last Friday’s theft has been more than welcome.

But despite the outpouring of support, the loss of the wigs could mean up to two months without a wig for many of the Wigs for Kids’ clients.

Friesen said that’s been the hardest part, for kids who were meant to be fitted with a new piece this week.

“We can come back from the loss of the ponytails and the extra cost to us, but what upset me the most was these kids who were coming in Monday morning to pick up their wig to go back to school,” she said.

“And it wasn’t there because this fella had stolen them.”

Among the theft’s victims is Sage, a Vancouver eight-year-old on her third cancer treatment who was soon due to be fitted with a new wig for the school year.

On Wednesday, Sage’s mother described the theft as a “disgusting thing to do,” robbing her daughter of the chance to feel like herself as she deals with both a new school year and her fight with cancer.

Vancouver police are working with a vague description of the suspect, and say they’re following up on several tips.

However, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

In the meantime, Friesen said Wigs for Kids is still looking for donations of ponytails and pledges to help cover the loss from the theft.

“It’s so nice that something so horrible that has happened, a positive has come out of it,” she said.

“I just like to think that there are so many more good people in this world than crummy people like this thief.”

