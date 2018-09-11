Wigs made for B.C. child cancer patients stolen during break-in

An entire collection of wigs made for cancer patients at BC Children’s Hospital have been stolen during a break-in at a Vancouver wig store.

Vancouver police say the break-in happened on Sept. 7, just after 3:30 a.m., at Eva and Company Wigs at 950 West Broadway.

Cindy Yip, who works at the store, told Global News someone cut a hole in the wall from a neighbouring business and entered their closet, leading her to suspect the thief knew what he was after.

Officers discovered that someone had broken into the store and taken off with at least 150 wigs. They are made from real human hair and valued at approximately $2,500 each.

“It’s possible that someone is in possession of one or more of these wigs, and that they don’t know they’re stolen or that they were meant for sick children,” Sgt. Jason Robillard of the Vancouver police said. “We need people to do the right thing and come forward with information.”

The suspect in the case is described as dark-skinned with noticeably long, black hair. He was last seen walking away from the wig store carrying a large black garbage bag and wearing a denim or blue jacket.

Anyone with information about these stolen wigs is asked to call the Vancouver police’s property crime investigators at 604-717-0610 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.