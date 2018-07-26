Join us and donate your hair live on Global News Morning BC Oct. 19

Last year, Global News Morning BC host Sonia Sunger was joined by 20 people to donate their hair to the Canadian Cancer Society’s Wig Bank Program.

This year, while Sonia is not cutting her hair again, we’re asking you to join us in donating more hair to help those battling cancer.

Here’s what you need to know:

When: Morning of Friday Oct. 19 between 6 and 9 a.m. (during Breast Cancer Awareness Month)

Where: Global BC – 7850 Enterprise Street, Burnaby

Who: Anyone who has more than eight inches of hair to cut and donate. Hair cannot be dyed or chemically treated and must be less than five per cent grey

What: Hair will be donated to the Canadian Cancer Society’s Wig Bank Program to create wigs for people who’ve lost their hair through chemotherapy

Why: To help support people undergoing cancer treatment. The motivation from the first hair donation drive last year came from

WATCH: Global News Morning Host Sonia Sunger discusses the importance of the Wig Bank program with the Canadian Cancer Society’s Sandra Krueckl.

Sonia wanted to donate her hair after watching her own mother battle and beat breast cancer three times. Sonia’s hair won’t be long enough to donate this year, so she’s putting out the request to anyone who’d like to donate.

WATCH: Global BC anchor Sonia Sunger shares insights as she donates her hair to the Canadian Cancer Society’s wig banks program on Oct. 20.

If you’d like to take part email us here hairdonations@globalnews.ca with a of photo of you and your hair and why you’d like to donate.